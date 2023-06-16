Aaj Ka Panchang, June 16, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 16, 2023: The Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday, June 16, according to Drik Panchang. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva will observe Masik Shivaratri. Fasting on this auspicious occasion is believed to help devotees accomplish difficult tasks in their lives. It also helps in maintaining peace in marital relations. The rituals are usually performed at midnight. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any rituals today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 16

Advertisement

The sunrise is likely to take place at 4:51 AM, while the sunset is at 6:22 PM. The moonrise will occur at 3:46 AM the following day, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 4:51 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 16

The Trayodashi Tithi will stay in effect until 8:39 AM, and soon after, the Chaturdashi Tithi will start. The Krittika Nakshatra will be observed until 3:07 PM, and the Rohini Nakshatra will take its place after that. The Moon will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi. The Sun will be observed in Mithuna Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 16

The auspicious times for the day are as follows. The Brahma muhurat is predicted to take place from 3:27 AM to 4:09 AM. The Abhijit muhurat stretches from 11:10 AM to 12:04 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurat is anticipated to be from 6:21 PM to 6:42 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 1:52 PM to 2:46 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will stretch between 6:22 PM and 7:25 PM. Furthermore, the Nishita muhurat will extend from 11:16 PM to 11:58 PM, and the Amrit Kalam muhurat is from 12:37 PM to 2:17 PM. Additionally, the Pratah Sandhya muhurat will extend from 3:48 AM to 4:51 AM.