Aaj Ka Panchang, June 17, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 17, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 17, 2023: As per Drik Panchang, this day marks Rohini Vrat, Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga and Aadal Yoga

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 05:00 IST

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 17, 2023: The sunrise is likely to take place at 05:23 AM, and the sun is expected to set at 07:21 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)
AAJ KA PANCHANG,17.06.2023: June 17th will feature Chaturdarshi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha and Amavasya will be observed on Saturday. As per Drik Panchang, this day marks Rohini Vrat, Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. Krishna Chaturdashi falls under Rikta Tithi and is considered inauspicious and hence excluded from Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Amavasya is considered inauspicious as it falls under Pitra Tithi and therefore not included in Good Muhurat timings. Check out the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious for today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 17

The sunrise is likely to take place at 05:23 AM, and the sun is expected to set at 07:21 PM. On the other hand, the moonrise will occur at 05:05 AM on June 18, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 06:52 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 17

  1. The Chaturdashi Tithi is likely to stay in effect until 09:11 AM, and soon after, which will be followed by Amavasya.
  2. The Rohini Nakshatra will be observed up to 04:25 PM, and the Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will take its place after that.
  3. The Moon will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi up to 05:13 AM on June 18th. Meanwhile, the Sun will be observed in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 17

The Brahma muhurta is likely to take effect from 04:03 AM to 04:43 AM. The Abhijit muhurta will be from 11:54 AM to 12:50 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta is predicted to take place from 07:20 PM to 07:40 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is anticipated to be from 02:42 PM to 03:38 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurta will prevail from 07:21 PM to 08:21 PM.

    • ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 17

    It is important to note the inauspicious timings to avoid any pious work. The Rahu Kalam will take effect from 08:53 AM to 10:37 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is anticipated to occur from 05:23 AM to 07:08 AM. The Dur Muhurtam will be from 05:23 AM to 06:19 AM and 06:19 AM to 07:15 AM. Additionally, the Yamaganda Muhurat will prevail between 02:07 PM to 03:51 PM.

