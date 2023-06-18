Aaj Ka Panchang, June 18, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 18, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Amavasya and Pratipada tithi of the Krishna Paksha. On this day, the Amavasya tithi will be observed upto 10:06 am. Devotees can also observe Ganda Yoga till 1: 00 am, June 19. The first 6 Ghati are considered inauspicious. Therefore, they are excluded from shubh muhurat timings and one should know about them if they are planning to organise a ceremony or an activity today. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavorable hours for June 18 here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 18

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:22 AM, and the sunset at 7:20 PM. The timing for moonset if 7:49 PM but as per Drik Panchang, no moonrise is slated to take place for the following day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 18, SUNDAY

The Amavasya Tithi will last upto 10:06 AM, and the pratipada will start soon after that. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will end at 06:06 PM, followed by Ardra Nakshatra. The Trayodashi Tithi will stay in effect until 8:39 AM, and soon after, the Chaturdashi Tithi will start. The Krittika Nakshatra will be present until 3:07 PM, following which the Rohini Nakshatra will replace it. The Moon will be seen in Vrishabha Rashi. The Sun will be observed in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 18

The auspicious times for June 18 are mentioned below. The Brahma muhurat is predicted to take place from 04:02 AM to 04:42 AM. The Abhijit muhurat stretches from 11:53 AM to 12:49 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurat is anticipated to be from 07:19 PM to 07:39 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 02:41 PM to 03:37 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will stretch between 07:20 PM to 08:21 PM. Furthermore, the Nishita muhurat will extend from 12:01 AM, June 19 to 12:42 AM, June 19, and the Amrit Kalam muhurat is from 08:41 AM to 10:24 AM.