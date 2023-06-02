Aaj Ka Panchang, June 2, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 2, 2023: This Friday’s Panchang will indicate the presence of the Trayodashi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar,. The Shukla Trayodashi Tithi is considered beneficial for undertaking auspicious activities and is therefore included in the list of favourable Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Chaturdashi, being a Rikta Tithi, is not considered suitable for auspicious activities. As a result, it is excluded from the list of shubh muhurat timings. Keep track of the tithi and recognize both auspicious and non-auspicious moments to navigate obstacles effectively and gain a deeper understanding of your day’s happenings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 2

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:24 AM while the timing for sunset is stated to be seen at 7:15 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will be observed at 5:32 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 4:22 AM on June 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 2

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect for up to 12:48 PM and after that, the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Swati Nakshatra will be observed till 6:53 AM, post which the Vishakha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi up to 12:29 AM on June 3 and then it will move to Vrishchika Rashi. The sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 2

The time between 4:02 AM and 4:43 AM will be considered auspicious as the Brahma Muhurta. From 11:51 AM to 12:47 PM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:13 PM and 7:34 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is scheduled to take place from 2:38 PM to 3:33 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to prevail between 7:15 PM and 8:16 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 2

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious from 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat is expected to occur between 7:07 AM and 8:51 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:47 PM to 5:31 PM while the Baana muhurat will occur in Roga up to 5:22 AM on June 3.