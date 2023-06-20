Aaj Ka Panchang, June 20, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 20, 2023: The Panchang for Tuesday will indicate the presence of both Dwitiya and Tritiya tithis during the Shukla Paksha. The Dwitiya tithi will be observed until 01:07 PM. Furthermore, devotees can observe Dhruva Yoga until 01:48 AM on June 21, which is considered favorable for most auspicious activities. Following Dhruva Yoga, Vyaghata Yoga will prevail until 02:35 AM on June 22, spanning a duration of 9 Ghati. It is important to note that Vyaghata Yoga is considered inauspicious. Therefore, individuals planning auspicious activities should be mindful of these timings. Here is a summary of the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious timings for June 20:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 20

The sunrise is expected to occur at 05:23 AM, while the sunset is projected for 07:21 PM. Additionally, the moonrise is scheduled for 06:52 AM, and the moonset will take place at 09:27 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 20, TUESDAY

The Dwitiya Tithi will continue until 1:07 PM, after which the Tritiya Tithi will begin. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will conclude at 10:37 PM, making way for the Pushya Nakshatra. As for the Karana, the Kaulava Karana will be in effect until 1:07 PM, followed by the Taitila Karana, which will last until 02:06 AM on June 21. The Garaja Karana will be in effect after that and will end at 03:09 PM, June 21. Moonsign is observed in Mithuna Rashi until 03:58 PM and son it will follow Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 20

During the Brahma Muhurta, which is from 04:02 AM to 04:43 AM, it is considered auspicious for spiritual practices and meditation. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya period will start from 04:22 AM to 05:23 AM. The Abhijit timing will last from 11:54 AM to 12:50 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, occurring between 02:42 PM to 03:37 PM, is associated with success and victory. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurta is from 07:20 PM to 07:40 PM. This is followed by the Sayahna Sandhya, which ranges from 07:21 PM to 08:21 PM.

The Amrit Kalam is lasting from 07:58 PM to 09:44 PM. The Nishita Muhurta is occurring from 12:02 AM till 12:42 AM on June 21. The Tri Pushkara Yoga will take place from 05:23 AM to 01:07 PM, is a favorable time for auspicious events. Finally, the Ravi Yoga, beginning at 10:37 PM, will be extending until 05:23 AM on June 21.