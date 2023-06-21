Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Aaj Ka Panchang, June 21, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 21, 2023: The Panchang will indicate the presence of both Tritiya tithi and Chaturthi tithi during the Shukla Paksha

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 21, 2023: On June 21, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:23 AM, followed by the sunset at 07:21 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aaj Ka Panchang, June 21, 2023: On June 21, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:23 AM, followed by the sunset at 07:21 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 21, 2023: On Wednesday, the Panchang will indicate the presence of both Tritiya tithi and Chaturthi tithi during the Shukla Paksha. The Tritiya tithi will be observed until 03:09 PM, after which the Chaturthi tithi will commence. Devotees can also observe Vyaghata Yoga until 02:35 AM on June 22, which is considered inauspicious. However, following Vyaghata Yoga, Harshana Yoga will prevail from 02:35 AM, June 22, until 03:32 AM, June 23, which is considered favorable for auspicious activities. Check out the tithi, auspicious, and unfavorable hours for June 21 here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 21, WEDNESDAY

On June 21, the sunrise is expected to take place at 05:23 AM, followed by the sunset at 07:21 PM. Furthermore, the moonrise is scheduled for 07:49 AM, and the moonset will occur at 10:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 21, WEDNESDAY

The Tritiya tithi, which is considered auspicious, will continue until 03:09 PM, after which the Chaturthi tithi will begin that is not considered good for auspicious activities. The Pushya Nakshatra will conclude at 01:21 AM on June 22, making way for the Ashlesha Nakshatra. In terms of Karana, the Garaja Karana will be in effect until 03:09 PM, followed by the Vanija Karana, which will last until 04:17 AM on June 22. The Moonsign is observed in Karka rashi, while the Sunsign is observed in Mithuna rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 21

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta for spiritual practices and meditation is from 04:03 AM to 04:43 AM. The Pratah Sandhya period is from 04:23 AM to 05:23 AM. There is no Abhijit timing available. The Vijaya Muhurta for success and victory is from 02:42 PM to 03:38 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta is from 07:20 PM to 07:40 PM, followed by the Sayahna Sandhya from 07:21 PM to 08:21 PM. The Amrit Kalam will take place from 06:13 PM to 08:00 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will be observed from 12:02 AM till 12:42 AM on June 22. The Ravi Yoga is marked from 05:23 AM until 01:21 AM on June 22.

    • ASHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 21

    The Rahu Kalam will be observed from 12:22 PM to 02:07 PM, while the Yamaganda period will occur from 07:08 AM to 08:52 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is scheduled from 10:37 AM to 12:22 PM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam will last from 11:54 AM to 12:50 PM. The Varjyam timing is from 07:31 AM to 09:18 AM. The Baana timing starts from 01:15 AM on June 22 and lasts throughout the night. Ganda Moola is observed from 01:21 AM to 05:23 AM on June 22. Lastly, the Bhadra timing is from 04:17 AM to 05:23 AM on June 22.

    first published: June 21, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 05:00 IST
