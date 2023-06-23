Trends :PM Modi in USDeadly UP AccidentMumbai Vande MetroWeather ForecastKarnataka Bus Brawl
Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2023: Shukla Panchami is regarded as favourable for various auspicious endeavors, thus it is incorporated into the list of auspicious timings

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2023: The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:24 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:22 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aaj Ka Panchang, June 23, 2023: The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:24 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:22 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 23, 2023: The Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Friday, June 23, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Panchami is regarded as favourable for various auspicious endeavors, thus it is incorporated into the list of auspicious timings. Similarly, Shukla Shashthi is considered suitable for most auspicious activities, hence it is included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. Before engaging in any rituals today, it is advisable to read the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours to overcome all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day. Additionally, this information can offer valuable guidance for the course of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 23

Advertisement

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:24 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:22 PM. The moonrise is estimated to be seen at 9:41 AM on June 23, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 11:15 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 23

The Panchami Tithi is stated to stay in effect until 7:53 PM, and soon after, the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Magha Nakshatra will be observed up to the full night. Additionally, the moon is slated to be seen in Simha Rashi while the sun is said to take place in Mithuna Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 23

The auspicious times for the day are as follows - The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:04 AM to 4:44 AM. The Abhijit muhurta is stated to stretch from 11:55 AM to 12:51 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:21 PM to 7:41 PM. The Vijaya muhurta is estimated to be observed from 2:43 PM to 3:39 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:22 PM and 8:23 PM. Additionally, the Pratah Sandhya muhurta is said to extend from 4:24 AM to 5:24 AM.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • ASHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 23

    The ashubh muhurta, or inauspicious timings include the Rahu Kalam muhurat which is estimated to occur from 10:39 AM to 12:23 AM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is anticipated to take place between 7:09 AM and 8:54 AM. The Yamaganda muhurta is stated to be effective from 3:53 PM to 5:38 PM and the Baana muhurta will occur in Roga from 3:33 AM on June 24 to full night.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 05:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App