Aaj Ka Panchang, June 26, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 26.06.2023: The Ashtami Tithi and the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Monday, June 26. On this day, devotees will observe a religious festival namely Masik Durgashtami. Before engaging in any ritual today, make sure to verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This data can offer valuable insights into the course of your day and help you in overcoming all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 26

Advertisement

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:25 AM, while the sunset is at 7:23 PM. The moonrise will occur at 12:22 PM the following day, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 12:38 AM on June 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 26

The Ashtami Tithi will stay in effect until 2:04 AM on June 27 and soon after, the Navami Tithi will start. According to Drik Panchang, The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be observed until 12:44 PM, post which the Hasta Nakshatra will occur. On this day, the moon is considered to be seen in Kanya Rashi while the sun will be observed in the Mithuna Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 26

The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:05 AM to 4:45 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:56 AM to 12:52 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to prevail from 7:21 PM to 7:42 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:39 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:23 PM and 8:23 PM while the Nishita muhurta will extend from 12:04 AM to 12:44 AM on June 27.