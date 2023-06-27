Aaj Ka Panchang, June 27, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 27, 2023: The Tuesday will mark the Navami Tithi and the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, according to Drik Panchang. Due to its classification as a Rikta Tithi, Shukla Navami is not regarded as favourable for auspicious endeavors and is consequently omitted from the selection of Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Dashami is deemed highly propitious for various auspicious activities, leading to its inclusion in the list of shubh muhurat timings.

To ensure a smooth day ahead, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious periods before participating in any rituals. This knowledge will help you overcome obstacles that may arise and provide valuable guidance for the day’s events.

SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 27

The sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:23 PM. The moonrise is estimated to be seen at 1:16 PM on June 27, and the timing for the moonset is stated to prevail at 1:07 AM on June 28.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 27

The Navami Tithi is slated to stay in effect until 3:05 AM on June 28, and soon after, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra is estimated to be observed up to 2:43 PM, post which the Chitra Nakshatra will occur. Additionally, the moon is predicted to be seen in Kanya Rashi up to 3:28 AM on June 28 while the sun is said to take place in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 28

The favourable moments of the day are as follows: The Brahma Muhurat is expected to occur between 4:05 AM and 4:45 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is predicted to span from 11:56 AM to 12:52 PM. The time frame for Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to be between 7:22 PM and 7:42 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is estimated to be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:23 PM and 8:23 PM. Additionally, the Pratah Sandhya Muhurat is said to extend from 4:25 AM to 5:25 AM.