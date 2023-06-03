Aaj Ka Panchang, June 3, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 3, 2023: This Saturday’s Panchang will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi and the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Shukla Chaturdashi, being a Rikta Tithi, is not regarded as favourable for auspicious activities, and thus it is omitted from the list of shubh muhurats. On the other hand, Shukla Purnima is generally considered suitable for most auspicious activities and is therefore included in the selection of shubh muhurats.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe four religious festivals namely Vat Purnima Vrat, Vaikasi Visakam, Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, and Anvadhan on this day. It is crucial to have a thorough understanding of the tithi, encompassing both auspicious and unauspicious periods, in order to navigate daily challenges and anticipate forthcoming events.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 3

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:23 AM while the timing for sunset is predicted at 7:15 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 6:39 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely happen at 5:08 AM on June 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 3

The Chaturdashi Tithi is estimated to be in effect up to 11:16 AM on June 3 and then after, the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be observed till 6:16 AM, Anuradha Nakshatra will occur up to 5:03 AM on June 4, and post it the Jyeshtha Nakshatra will take place. The moon and the sun, both are assumed to observe in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 3

The period between 4:02 AM and 4:43 AM will hold significance as the auspicious Brahma Muhurta. Effective timing is predicted to be from 11:52 AM to 12:47 PM during the Abhijit Muhurat. The expected occurrence of the Godhuli Muhurat is slated to happen between 7:14 PM and 7:34 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:38 PM to 3:33 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last from 7:15 PM to 8:16 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 3

The period from 8:51 AM to 10:35 PM will be inauspicious, known as Rahu Kalam. Similarly, the time between 5:23 AM and 7:07 AM is expected to be the Gulikai Kalam. The Yamaganda muhurat is effective from 2:03 PM to 3:47 PM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is estimated to take place from 5:23 AM to 6:19 AM, and then between 6:19 AM and 7:14 AM.