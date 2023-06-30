Aaj Ka Panchang, June 30, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 30, 2023: The Dwadashi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Friday, June 30, according to Drik Panchang. Today, Hindus will commemorate religious festivals namely, Dwadashi Ekadashi and Vasudeva Dwadashi. To ensure a smooth day ahead and gain valuable insights, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with the tithi, auspicious time periods, and unfavourable hours before participating in any rituals. By doing so, you can overcome obstacles that may arise and receive beneficial guidance for the remainder of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 30

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:26 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:23 PM. The moonrise is estimated to be seen at 4:18 PM on June 30, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 2:56 AM on July 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 30

The Dwadashi Tithi is stated to stay in effect until 1:16 AM on July 1, and soon after, the Trayodashi Tithi will start. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be observed up to 4:10 PM, post which the Anuradha Nakshatra will take place. Additionally, the moon is slated to be seen in Tula Rashi up to 10:20 AM while the sun is said to take place in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JUNE 30

The auspicious timings include the Brahma muhurta which is predicted to take place from 4:06 AM to 4:46 AM. The Abhijit muhurta is stated to stretch from 11:57 AM to 12:53 PM while the time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:22 PM to 7:42 PM. The Vijaya muhurta is estimated to be observed from 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:23 PM and 8:23 PM. Additionally, the Pratah Sandhya muhurta is said to extend from 4:26 AM to 5:26 AM.