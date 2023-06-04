Aaj Ka Panchang, June 4, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 4, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang marks an important day with the presence of both the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) and the Pratipada Tithi (first day of the lunar fortnight) in the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon). Shukla Purnima is widely considered auspicious for various significant activities and is therefore included in the list of favourable Muhurat timings. Similarly, Krishna Pratipada is also believed to bring auspiciousness and is included in the list of favourable Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be celebrating four auspicious festivals on this day: Kabirdas Jayanti, Jyeshtha Purnima, Ishti, and Vaivaswata Manvadi. It is advisable to gain a comprehensive understanding of the tithi, including both favourable and unfavourable timings in order to effectively overcome any potential obstacles and anticipate the events of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 4

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:23 AM. The sunset is predicted to take place at 7:16 PM. It is estimated that the moonrise will occur at 7:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 4

The Purnima Tithi is likely to be in effect up to 9:11 AM following which Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be observed till 3:23 AM on June 5, post which Mula Nakshatra will occur.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 4

On June 4, there are several auspicious Muhurat timings to take note of. The day begins with the Brahma Muhurta, a sacred period from 4:02 AM to 4:43 AM, ideal for engaging in spiritual practices, meditation, and setting positive intentions for the day ahead. Later between 11:52 AM and 12:47 PM, the Abhijit Muhurat will prevail. This is a highly auspicious time associated with success and good fortune, making it favourable for important decisions, starting new ventures, and performing sacred rituals.

In the evening, from 7:14 PM to 7:35 PM, the Godhuli Muhurat will occur, providing a favourable window for various activities. The Vijaya Muhurat will prevail from 2:38 PM to 3:34 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is likely to take place between 7:16 PM and 8:73 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 4

The period between 5:32 PM and 7:16 PM is known as Rahu Kalam, which is considered unfavourable for initiating new ventures or important activities. Prior to that, from 3:48 PM to 5:32 PM, the Gulikai Kalam will be observed, which is also considered inauspicious for starting significant tasks or making important decisions. Additionally, the Yamaganda Muhurat is estimated to occur between 12:19 PM and 2:04 PM, and it is advisable to avoid important activities during this time as well. Lastly, the Baana Muhurat is said to prevail in Mrityu from 6:26 AM onwards.