Aaj Ka Panchang, June 6, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 6, 2023: The Hindu calendar month of Magha will feature the Tritiya and Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha this Tuesday, June 6. Krishna Tritiya is regarded as favourable for various auspicious activities and is therefore included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. Krishna Chaturthi, on the other hand, being a Rikta Tithi, is not considered suitable for auspicious activities and is therefore omitted from the list of shubh muhurat timings. Obtain valuable information about the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious timings of the day to anticipate potential challenges coming your way.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 6

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:23 AM and set at 7:17 PM. Furthermore, the moon is predicted to rise at 9:56 PM on June 6 and set at 7:07 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 6

The Tritiya Tithi is considered to remain in effect until 12:50 AM on June 7, after that the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra is estimated to prevail up to 11:13 PM post which the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra occurs. The moon sign is believed to be observed in Dhanu Rashi up to 4:40 AM on June 7 while the sun sign will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 6

Drik Panchang has provided information on auspicious muhurt timings. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:02 AM to 4:42 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat from 11:52 AM to 12:48 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to occur from 7:15 PM to 7:36 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will prevail between 2:39 PM and 3:34 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is anticipated to take place from 7:17 PM to 8:17 PM.