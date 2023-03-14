Aaj Ka Panchang, March 14, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 14: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Saptami and Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, three important Hindu festivals, namely Sheetla Saptami, Kalashtami, and Masik Krishna Janmashtami, will be observed on this day. To ensure a smooth day and gain insights into its progress, you can refer to the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings mentioned below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 14

It is anticipated that the Sun will rise at 6:33 AM and set at 6:29 PM. Furthermore, the Moon is expected to rise at 1:14 AM on March 15 and set at 10:36 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 14

The Saptami Tithi will remain in effect until 8:22 PM, after which the Ashtami Tithi will commence. The Anuradha Nakshatra will prevail up to 8:13 AM, then after Jyeshtha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon sign is believed to be in Vrishchika Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 14

Information on the auspicious timings of various muhurats has been provided by Drik Panchang. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:56 AM to 5:44 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which will be effective between 12:07 PM and 12:54 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place from 6:26 PM to 6:50 PM. In addition, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled from 6:29 PM to 7:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 14

It’s important for people to be aware of various timings of significance. Rahu Kalam, which is believed to bring bad luck, occurs from 3:30 PM to 4:59 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 12:31 PM to 2:00 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two-time slots on March 15th: from 8:56 AM to 9:43 AM and then again from 11:18 PM to 12:06 AM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled from 9:32 AM to 11:01 AM.

