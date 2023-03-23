Aaj Ka Panchang, March 23: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 23: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwitiya and Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. Shukla Dwitiya and Shukla Tritiya are both regarded as auspicious for various activities and are thus included in the list of favorable Muhurat timings. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 23

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:22 AM and the sun will set at 6:34 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 7:22 AM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 8:24 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 23

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 6:20 PM and then after Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will occur till 2:08 PM and then Ashwini Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Meena Rashi up to 2:08 and then it will be seen in Mesha Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 23

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta will occur during the favourable time period from 4:58 AM to 5:35 AM. Similarly, the Abhijit Muhurat will be valid between 12:04 PM to 12:52 PM, while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be effective from 6:33 PM to 6:56 PM. The Vijaya muhurat is from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed between 6:34 PM to 7:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 23

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam are from 1:59 PM to 3:31 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is between 9:25 AM and 10:56 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 10:26 AM to 11:15 AM and 3:19 PM and 4:07 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 6:22 AM to 7:45 AM.3

