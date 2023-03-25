Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, March 25, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 25, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 25: According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing three religious festivals on this day - Lakshmi Panchami, Masik Karthigai, and Vinayaka Chaturthi

Advertisement

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 25: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:20 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:35 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Aaj Ka Panchang, March 25: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:20 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:35 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 25: The Panchang for this Saturday is going to mark Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar of the month Phalgun. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing three religious festivals on this day - Lakshmi Panchami, Masik Karthigai, and Vinayaka Chaturthi. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome difficulties and predict how the day is going to be for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 25

Advertisement

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:20 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:35 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 8:31 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 10:30 PM on March 25.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 25

RELATED NEWS

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect up to 4:23 PM, and the Panchami Tithi will occur later. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect up to 1:19 PM after that Krittika Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi up to 7:25 PM, while the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 25

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:46 AM to 5:33 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:34 PM to 6:57 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place from 6:35 PM to 7:45 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 25

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:24 AM to 10:55 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 6:20 AM to 7:52 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will be observed from 6:20 AM to 7:09 AM, and then from 7:09 AM to 7:58 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:59 PM to 3:31 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 25, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated: March 25, 2023, 05:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!