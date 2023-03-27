Aaj Ka Panchang, March 27: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 27: The Panchang will signify the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha on Monday, March 27 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing two religious festivals called Yamuna Chhath and Rohini Vrat on this day. Gain insights into how your day will unfold and overcome all the obstacles coming your way by reading about the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 27

It is anticipated that the sun will rise at 6:18 AM and set at 6:36 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 9:54 AM on March 27 and set at 12:31 AM on March 28.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 27

The Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect until 5:27 PM, after which the Saptami Tithi will commence. The Rohini Nakshatra will prevail up to 3:27 PM, then after Mrigashrisha Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Vrishabha Rashi up to 4:25 AM on March 28, while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 27

The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:44 AM to 5:31 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:02 PM and 12:51 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:35 PM to 6:58 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:36 PM to 7:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 27

The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, occurs from 7:50 AM to 9:22 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 1:59 PM to 3:31 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 12:51 PM to 1:41 PM and from 3:19 PM to 4:08 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 10:54 AM to 12:27 PM, and the Baana muhurat from Agni up to 8:33 AM.

