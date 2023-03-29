Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, March 29: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 29: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 29: Wednesday will mark the Ashtami and the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 29: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:15 AM and the sun will set at 6:37 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Aaj Ka Panchang, March 29: The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:15 AM and the sun will set at 6:37 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 29: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Ashtami and the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, devotees will be observing Masik Durgashtami. Check to know the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings mentioned below to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 29

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:15 AM and the sun will set at 6:37 PM. The Moon is expected to rise at 11:33 AM and set at 2:16 AM on March 30.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 29

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect up to 9:07 PM and aftaer that, the Navami Tithi will take place. The Adra Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:07 PM and then Punarvasu Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign will be seen in Mithuna Rashi whereas the sun sign will appear in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 29

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:42 AM to 5:29 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:36 PM and 6:59 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:19 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 6:37 PM to 7:47 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 29

The inauspicious timing for the Rahu Kalam is from 12:26 PM to 1:59 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 10:53 AM and 12:26 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:48 AM to 9:21 AM.

first published: March 29, 2023, 05:00 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 05:00 IST
