Aaj Ka Panchang, May 1: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 01.05.2023: The Ekadashi and Dwadashi Tithi will be marked on Monday, May 1. As per Drik Panchang, Hindus will celebrate Thrissur Pooram and Mohini Ekadashi on this day. To avoid any hindrances during your event planning, check out the tithi, auspicious, and inauspicious timings provided here. Additionally, this information can provide insights into how your day could unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 1

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:41 AM, while the time for sunset is 6:56 PM. The moonrise will occur at 2:55 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 6:56 PM on May 2.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 1

The Ekadashi Tithi will stay in effect till 10:09 PM and after that Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be observed till 5:51 PM and then Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi till 12:22 AM on May 2, post it it will be seen in Kanya Rashi. The sun will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 1

The Brahma Muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:15 AM to 4:58 AM, and the Abhijit Muhurta will be effective from 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM. The time frame for Godhuli Muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:55 PM to 7:16 PM, followed by Vijaya Muhurta, which will be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:24 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurta will fall between 6:56 PM and 8:00 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 1

The ashubh muhurta or inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam will last from 7:20 AM to 9:00 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam timings are between 1:58 PM and 3:37 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM and the Baana Muhurat will occur in Roga from 1:28 AM on May 2 to full night.

Read all the Latest India News here