Aaj Ka Panchang, May 14, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 14, 2023: For people following the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will see the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Krishna Dashami is considered auspicious for most activities, which is why it is included in the list of favourable Muhurat timings.

Telugu-speaking people will celebrate the festival of Hanuman Jayanti. Acquire a deeper understanding of the tithi, as well as the auspicious and inauspicious time periods during the day, to effectively overcome the challenges that may surface and anticipate how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 14

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:31 AM while the timing for sunset is 7:04 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 2:47 AM on May 15 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 1:50 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 14

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect up to 2:46 AM on May 15 and after that, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be observed till 10:16 AM, post that the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 14

The Brahma Muhurta, which is considered auspicious, will be from 4:08 AM to 4:49 AM and the Abhijit Muhurat will last from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 7:03 PM and 7:24 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:33 PM to 3:27 PM. If we look at the timings of the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat, it will last between 7:04 PM and 8:07 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 14

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious and will be from 5:22 PM to 7:04 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 3:41 PM and 5:22 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 12:18 PM to 1:59 PM while the Baana Muhurat will take place in Mrityu up to 11:06 AM and then it will occur in Agni from 11:06 AM to full night.