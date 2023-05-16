Aaj Ka Panchang, May 16, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 16, 2023: The Hindu calendar month of Magha will feature the Dwadashi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha this Tuesday, May 16. Krishna Dwadashi is typically regarded as suitable for carrying out auspicious endeavors, and therefore, it is included in the list of favorable Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Trayodashi is generally considered unfavorable for most auspicious activities, and therefore, it is not included in the list of Good Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe a religious festival, Apara Ekadashi Prana, on this day. You can gain insights into the tithi and both auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome any challenges and understand how your day will likely progress.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 16

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:30 AM and set at 7:05 PM. Furthermore, the moon is estimated to rise at 3:50 AM on May 17, and it is said to be observed at 3:54 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 16

The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 11:36 PM, then the Trayodashi Tithi will commence. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail up to 8:15 PM, post which Revati Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Meena Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 16

Information on various auspicious muhurat timings has been provided by Drik Panchang. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:07 AM to 4:48 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which is expected to occur between 11:50 AM and 12:45 PM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place from 7:04 PM to 7:25 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will prevail between 2:34 PM and 3:28 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat has been scheduled from 7:05 PM to 8:08 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 16

It’s essential to be aware of certain time periods, like Rahu Kalam, which is considered unfavorable and occurs between 3:41 PM and 5:23 PM. Furthermore, Gulikai Kalam takes place from 12:18 PM to 2:00 PM, and Dur Muhurtam is significant during two intervals: 8:13 AM to 9:07 AM and 11:15 PM to 11:57 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat falls between 8:54 AM and 10:36 AM.