Aaj Ka Panchang, May 20, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 20, 2023: In the Hindu calendar, this Saturday will observe the Pratipada and the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. However, the Shukla Pratipada is considered unfavourable for auspicious activities and is excluded from the Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, the Shukla Dwitiya is regarded as favourable for most auspicious activities, earning its inclusion in the Good Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, two significant religious festivals, Ishti and Chandra Darshana, will be celebrated by Hindus on this day. Explore the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to navigate challenges and predict the overall outlook of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 20

Advertisement

On May 20, the sunrise is anticipated to occur at 5:28 AM, while the sunset is predicted to take place at 7:08 PM. The moonrise is expected at 5:39 AM, and the moonset is projected to happen at 8:03 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 20

The Pratipada Tithi is estimated to be in effect up to 9:30 PM, and then after Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be observed up to 8:03 AM post which Rohini Nakshatra will occur, according to Drik Panchang. The moon and sun, both are likely to be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 20

During the day, several auspicious muhurat timings can be observed. The Brahma Muhurta, a highly auspicious period, is expected to be between 4:05 AM and 4:47 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to occur between 7:06 PM and 7:27 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat, a time of victory and success, will take place from 2:34 PM to 3:29 PM. Finally, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be observed from 7:08 PM to 8:10 PM, providing a favourable time for various activities.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 20

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 8:53 AM and 10:35 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 5:28 AM to 7:10 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is predicted to take place from 5:28 AM to 6:23 AM, and later from 6:23 AM to 7:17 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 2:00 PM to 3:43 PM.