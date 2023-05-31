Aaj Ka Panchang, May 31: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 31, 2023: This Wednesday the Hindus will observe the Ekadashi and Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will celebrate their three religious festivals namely, Gayatri Jayanti, Nirjala Ekadashi, and Ramalakshmana Dwadashi on this day. By grasping the importance of Tithis, along with their favourable and unfavourable periods, individuals can effectively maneuver through challenges coming their way during ceremonial practices and acquire a valuable understanding of the possible outcomes for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 31

To optimize your daily schedule and outdoor endeavors, it’s essential to monitor the timing of sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset. On May 24, the anticipated sunrise will be at 5:24 AM, followed by the sunset at 7:14 PM. Additionally, the moonrise is projected for 3:29 AM, with the moonset expected at 3:09 PM on June 1. Having this information at hand enables you to effectively plan your activities, maximizing your use of daylight and moonlit hours.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 31

The Ekadashi Tithi is expected to remain in effect until 1:45 PM on May 31, after which the Dwadashi Tithi will occur. The Hasta Nakshatra will be observed until 6:00 AM, post which the Chitra Nakshatra will begin. Additionally, the moon is predicted to be seen in Kanya Rashi up to 6:30 PM, while the sun is expected to be visible in Vrishabha Rashi. Keep these timings in mind to make the most of your day.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 31

Make use of the favourable Brahma muhurta, which spans from 4:03 AM to 4:43 AM, or opt for the Vijaya muhurta occurring between 2:37 PM and 3:33 PM for your significant engagements. For evening prayers, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta between 7:14 PM and 8:15 PM is highly recommended, while the Nishita muhurta from 11:58 PM to 12:39 AM on June 1 is ideal for spiritual practices. The Godhuli muhurta, taking place from 7:12 PM to 7:33 PM, is another opportune time.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 31

The inauspicious periods of the day, referred to as ashubh muhurta, are as stated: The Rahu Kalam will take place from 12:19 PM to 2:03 PM. The Gulikai Kalam will be observed between 10:35 AM and 12:19 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be active from 7:08 AM to 8:51 AM, and the Baana muhurta will take place during Chora up to 3:16 AM on June 1.