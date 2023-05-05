Aaj Ka Panchang, May 5: Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 5, 2023: The Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Baishakh will fall on Friday, May 5. According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 5. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

ALSO READ: Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes, Images and Messages to Share on Vesak

As per Hindu calendar, the day also marks Kurma Jayanti, Chitra Purnami, Chandra Grahan and Baishakha Purnima Vrat. The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will also take place on May 5 and it will be visible in parts of India. The lunar eclipse will start at 8:44 PM on Friday and end at 1:01 AM on Saturday. The total duration of the eclipse will be a little over 4 hours.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 5

Advertisement

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:38 AM, while the time for sunset is at 6:59 PM. The moonrise will occur at 6:45 PM, whereas there is no moonset time predicted for May 5.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan Duration, Sutak Kaal, City-wise Timings and How to Watch Online

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 5

The Purnima Tithi will stay in effect until 11.03 PM, and soon after, the Pratipada Tithi will start. The Swati Nakshatra will be observed till 9:40 PM, and after that the Vishakha Nakshatra will prevail till 09:13 PM, May 06. The moon will be positioned in Tula Rashi. The sun will remain in Mesha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 5

The Brahma muhurta is predicted to remain effective from 4:12 AM to 4:55 AM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:57 PM to 7:19 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 2:32 PM to 3:25 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will fall between 6:59 PM and 8:02 PM. The NIshita muhurta will extend from 11:56 PM to 12:39 AM the following day, and the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 12:50 PM to 02:26 PM. Lastly, the Abhijit muhurta is from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 5

The Rahu Kalam will last from 10:38 AM to 12:18 PM. The Gulikai Kalam time frame is between 07:18 AM to 08:58 AM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 03:38 PM to 05:18 PM and the Baana muhurta will occur in Agni up to 04:30 AM, the following day.

What does Buddhism teach?

Buddhism teachings see life as a process of constant change which means that one can change for the better. It emphasizes how to live a happy and peaceful life. It is not learning about strange beliefs from faraway lands but teaches us to look at our own lives and think about them. It shows us how to understand ourselves and cope with our daily problems in a righteous manner.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here