Aaj Ka Panchang, May 6, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 6, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Pratipada and the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will celebrate the three religious festivals: Narada Jayanti, Jyeshtha, and Ishti. Gain insight into the tithi, favorable and unfavorable periods of the day to conquer any obstacles that may arise and anticipate the overall outlook of your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 6

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:37 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:59 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 7:49 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 5:48 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 6

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect up to 9:52 PM, and the Dwitiya Tithi will occur later. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 9:13 PM after that Anuradha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi up to 3:22 PM, and then after it will be seen in Vrishchika Rashi. On the other hand, the sun will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 6

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious between 4:12 AM and 4:54 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be effective between 6:58 PM and 7:19 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be honored from 2:32 PM to 3:25 PM. Moreover, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last from 6:59 PM to 8:03 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 6

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 8:57 AM and 10:38 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 5:37 AM to 7:17 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will last from 5:37 AM to 6:30 AM, then from 6:30 AM to 7:24 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:58 PM to 3:39 PM.

