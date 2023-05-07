Aaj Ka Panchang, May 7, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 7, 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, this Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Dwitiya Tithi and the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya are both considered auspicious for most activities, which is why they are included in the list of favorable Muhurat timings. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 7

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:36 AM while the timing for sunset is 7:00 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 8:57 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 6:29 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 7

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 8:15 PM and after that, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be observed till 8:21 PM, post it Jyeshtha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi whereas the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 7

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:11 AM to 4:54 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 6:58 PM and 7:20 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:32 PM to 3:25 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last between 7:00 PM and 8:03 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 7

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 5:19 PM to 7:00 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 3:38 PM and 5:19 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:18 PM to 1:58 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Raja up to 6:05 AM on May 8.

What is Krishna Paksha?

Krishna Paksha is a term used in Hinduism to refer to the period of the lunar cycle when the moon is waning or decreasing in size. This phase begins on the day after the full moon (Purnima) and lasts for approximately two weeks, culminating in the new moon (Amavasya).

The term “Krishna" means dark or black, and it represents the darkening of the moon during this phase. This phase is considered to be more conducive for spiritual practices and introspection as the energy of the moon is decreasing.

In contrast, the period of the lunar cycle when the moon is waxing or increasing in size is called Shukla Paksha, which begins on the day after the new moon and culminates in the full moon. Both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha are important in Hinduism and are used to determine auspicious days for various religious and cultural activities.

