Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

    Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

    Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: As per Drik Panchang, Bengalis will observe the Tagore Jayanti today

    Advertisement

    Published By: Nibandh Vinod

    Trending Desk

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 05:00 IST

    Mumbai, India

    Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:01 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
    Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2023: The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:01 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 9, 2023: The Hindu calendar month of Magha will feature the Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha this Tuesday, as indicated by the Panchang. While Krishna Chaturthi is considered an inauspicious Rikta Tithi and not included in the shubh muhurat timings for conducting auspicious activities, Krishna Panchami is regarded as a favourable time for most such activities and hence included in the list of shubh muhurat timings.

    Additionally, as per Drik Panchang, Bengalis will observe the Tagore Jayanti on this day. You can gain insights into the tithi and both auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome any challenges and understand how your day is likely to progress.

    Advertisement

    SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 9

    The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:35 AM and set at 7:01 PM. Meanwhile, the moon is expected to rise at 11:07 PM, and set at 8:16 AM.

    TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 9

    The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect until 4:08 PM, after which the Panchami Tithi will start. The Mula Nakshatra will prevail up to 5:45 PM, then after Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign will be in the Dhanu Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

    Advertisement
    RELATED NEWS

    SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 9

    The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled from 4:10 AM to 4:52 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which is expected to occur between 11:51 AM and 12:45 PM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:00 PM and 7:21 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:32 PM to 3:26 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat has been scheduled from 7:01 PM to 8:04 PM.

    Advertisement

    ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 9

    Rahu Kalam, which is considered unfavourable for any auspicious work will occurs between 3:39 PM and 5:20 PM. Furthermore, Gulikai Kalam takes place from 12:18 PM to 1:59 PM, and Dur Muhurtam is significant during two intervals: 8:16 AM to 9:10 AM and 11:14 PM to 11:56 PM. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat falls between 8:56 AM and 10:37 AM.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    Follow us on

    first published: May 09, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 05:00 IST
    Read More