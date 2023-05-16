'Inko Jaane Se Rokna Hai...': Why This JDU Minister Doesn't Want IPS Vikas Vaibhav To Join BJP

In what can be termed a rare occurrence in India’s politics, a Bihar minister advised an IPS officer not to join the BJP. Although, JDU minister Ashok Chaudhary said this on a lighter note at an event, the political experts find an attached meaning to it.

After a tussle with DG Shobha Ohatker, IG Vikas Vaibhav demanded that he be removed from working under DG Ohatker fearing danger to his life. This came after former special home Secretary Vaibhav in a Twitter post alleged that DG Ohatker abused him and threatened him multiple times.

The Bihar government in February removed IG Vikas Vaibhav from the Homeguard and Fire Services through a notification and kept him waiting for posting after being called to the state police headquarters.

Ever since then, IPS Vikas Vaibhav had not received his salary.

Recently, there are speculations arose that Vikas Vaibhav might join BJP and contest elections on a BJP ticket probably from the Begusarai constituency in 2024.

Now fearing his entry into state politics, JDU minister Ashok Chaudhary on Saturday attended a public event where Vaibhav was being felicitated.

While calling another minister on stage to felicitate Vaibhav said- Aaiye aaiye inko Bhajpa mein jane se rokna hai na bhai’ (we have to stop him from joining BJP). The video of the incident went viral on social media.

In 2015, Vikas Vaibhav, who was the then Patna SSP, had got the cops to enter a station diary against this minister

As per Vaibhav, he took action against Ashok Choudhary after he asked him not to take police action against a few leaders of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) who were named accused in a case related to their demonstration outside the bungalow of Bihar’s Education Minister PK Shahi over the Siwan mid-day meal tragedy in 2013.

CNN News18 had an exclusive conversation with 2003 batch IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav about the controversies during his tenure with ex-boss DG Ohatker and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary.

Here are the excerpts from the interview-

You have been in controversies with your ex-boss DG Ohatker and your initiative Let’s Inspire Bihar. Could you brief about it?

Vikas Vaibhav: Let’s Inspire Bihar (LIB) is a voluntary social, educational and cultural initiative seeking to promote and work upon the themes of Education, Egalitarianism and Entrepreneurship to contribute towards the establishment of a better future for Bihar.

The inspiration emanating from the magnificent heritage of Bihar, which since the most ancient times had made its mark felt in the then contemporary world, is the main driving force behind the initiative as it encourages us to think the broadminded and foresighted vision of our illustrious ancestors, who only due to such vision and wonderful energy with synergy, could achieve so much of glory at a time even when available resources and even basic infrastructure like roads, means of transport or communication were dismal and technology or science too was not as developed as the present day

One must also think of reasons why the process of natural evolution as the leading light of the nation withered. That is when the zeal to contribute towards building a better future would emerge when the realisation shall be felt from deep within that the cumulative energy of the state would need to channel in the proper direction for desired results. The initiative aims to connect committed individuals voluntarily towards contributing in different ways for future building.

The initiative is based upon sharing inspiration and motivating each other further in the wake of difficult times to prepare with faith, grit and determination for the future.

You said you have connected 55,000 people to LIB but the main problem here lies with the allegations that you spend your office hours in social activities. Your clarification on that?

Vikas Vaibhav: I have been very committed throughout my life in terms of duty. You can check my background wherever I was posted. I have always been available for people 24 hours and I have always tried to make an impact in the lives of people.

In those processes, I have eradicated crimes in Bagha, for the first time tricolour was hoisted on Rohtas fort, many places are free of naxals now. When I was in the home department, whenever I travelled outside Patna to talk to youth, I have been on holidays, which I could have spent with families in those times I tried to inspire youth but also I took permission from the government.

It is my fundamental duty according to the constitution of India to do something which can bring some impact on nation-building and also spread inspiration about heritage. There is a very specific provision in the fundamental duties enshrined in the constitution of India which says, social cultural and charitable activities do not require permission from the government. I’ve never violated any rules.

For an officer like me, there are allegations that I break the rule for my selfish benefit that cannot be the case ever. I don’t know why people are getting threatened it’s not any political movement it is a social cultural and educational Movement in which the objective is not political but to bring social change. Bihar’s youth is divided in terms of caste and thinking is not able to go beyond class disparities-that is the barrier we are trying to break so that people can think unitedly for the future of Bihar in terms of 3 Es which we have chosen the development of Education, Egalitarianism and Entrepreneurship.

I would ask you a direct question because a JDU minister has publicly expressed his desire for you not to join BJP. Do you aspire to come into politics?

Vikas Vaibhav: I want to see a social change coming. Politics could be for a smaller objective. It could be getting a seat in Parliament or an assembly but if that does not make an impact in the larger context of Bihar, I don’t think anything of worth. Whatever time I am getting, I am trying to contribute my bit and it is making an impact.

What I am looking for is that the impact should maximize. In whatever capacity I get to serve in later years, I will still try to continue with the movement and I will try to see that it gains momentum and try to bring a major change in Bihar.

What do you read between the lines of the minister? You haven’t got a salary for the past three months, do you think that the government is pressurizing you to incline towards them?

Vikas Vaibhav: I don’t look it that way. I am a very sincere government servant and I’ve been following rules and according to those rules, I am trying to give maximum to society. There could be phases in which some people have differences in opinion but over the years I have learnt that if you are doing something good, it always prevails. I don’t know what was the motive behind the minister’s statement, it would be better if he explains.

Whatever I do is in the public domain. At least a hundred women in Patna alone are teaching in slums and over 1000 children are getting benefits under our Gargi Pathsala initiative. People who are doing well, are coming out of their houses and taking part in such noble cause. Certainly, our movement is gaining momentum. That is our ultimate aim.