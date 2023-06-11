AAP's 'Maha Rally' Against Centre's Ordinance In Delhi; Security Upped Around Ramlila Maidan

Security has been upped in and around Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a “Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. The rally saw huge public participation, including that of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta earlier said the party has carried out extensive campaigns to inform the masses about the ordinance and its impact on their daily life, and huge public participation was expected>

“We have done extensive campaigning, reached out to people and explained to them about the ordinance and how it will impact their day-to-day lives…We are expecting one lakh people to join the rally," Gupta had told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also urged the residents of the national capital to turn up in large numbers at the ‘Maha Rally’ that will be organised to protest the Central government’s ordinance on service matters.

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Tomorrow, the people of Delhi will come together at Ramleela Maidan to protest against the dictatorial ordinance of the Central Government, which is depriving the people of Delhi of their rights. Join this rally to save the Constitution and democracy."

Security Enhanced

Around 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with the local police, have been deployed at Ramlila Maidan, according to a senior police officer, who said surveillance through CCTV is also been conducted.

Advertisement

Police also install metal detectors at the entry gates of the ground. Senior officials from the district are also present at the spot, the officer said.

Delhi Traffic Police has earlier asked the residents to regulate vehicular movement during the programme.

Fire tenders and ambulances arealso be deployed there, police said.

Traffic Advisory

Advertisement

The traffic police has issued an advisory mentioning Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, round about Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk and round about Paharganj Chowk as diversion points.

The traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to round about Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nank Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg etc from 8 am on Sunday, the advisory said.

Advertisement

People are advised to avoid these roads/stretches. Commuters going to railway stations and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand. People should avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and vehicles should be parked only at designated parking lots, it stated.

In case any unsual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, the advisory added.

Protest Against Centre’s Ordinance

Advertisement

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Seeking the withdrawal of the ordinance, the AAP has stated that the Central government should reconsider its stance and prioritise the welfare of the people of Delhi.