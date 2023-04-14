'Abused & Threatened to Kill Me': Actress Files Molestation Case Against Financier in Mumbai, Probe Underway

An actress has filed a molestation case against a financier in Mumbai’s Juhu, the Mumbai Police said in a statement on Friday. Based on her complaint, the Juhu police have registered a case against the accused under sections 354, 506, and 509 of IPC and an investigation has been initiated, an ANI report said.

The actress has alleged that she was molested on the pretext of being paid for a video recording. When she opposed it, the accused abused her, the actress claimed in her complaint. She also said that the accused threatened to kill her.

Further details awaited

