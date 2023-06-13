Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Steam Leak Reported at Tata Steel’s Plant in Odisha, 19 Workers Hospitalised; Area Cordoned Off

Steam Leak Reported at Tata Steel’s Plant in Odisha, 19 Workers Hospitalised; Area Cordoned Off

In a statement, Tata Steel said an accident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 18:16 IST

Dhenkanal, India

Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. (Representative photo)
Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. (Representative photo)

As many as 19 persons, who were working at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, were hospitalised on Tuesday after an accident.

In a statement, Tata Steel said an accident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal.

top videos
  • Adipurush Music Composer Duo, Ajay-Atul On Making 'Jai Shri Ram' Song For The Film | EXCLUSIVE
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • “The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off," read the statement, according to ANI.

    Dr Subrat Jena, Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack said a total of 19 patients from Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal were brought to the hospital. “They have all suffered burns. Out of the 19 patients, 2 patients have also sustained fractures, and 6 of them are burnt above 40%. One patient has sustained burns over 70% are getting treated in the ICU," he said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 13, 2023, 17:04 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 18:16 IST
    Read More