Steam Leak Reported at Tata Steel’s Plant in Odisha, 19 Workers Hospitalised; Area Cordoned Off

In a statement, Tata Steel said an accident was reported at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal.

As many as 19 persons, who were working at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, were hospitalised on Tuesday after an accident.

“The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off," read the statement, according to ANI.

Dr Subrat Jena, Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack said a total of 19 patients from Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal were brought to the hospital. “They have all suffered burns. Out of the 19 patients, 2 patients have also sustained fractures, and 6 of them are burnt above 40%. One patient has sustained burns over 70% are getting treated in the ICU," he said.