Accused of Sidhu Moose Wala Murder's, Lawrence Bishnoi's Health Worsens; Taken To Hospital

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was taken to the Faridkot medical college from Bathinda jail after his health condition worsened late on Monday.

Bishnoi has been moved from the emergency ward to another room under heavy security, a Hindustan Times report stated.

Previously, Bishnoi had denied his involvement in Moose Wala’s murder and had claimed that it was Goldy Brar who committed the murder. He had stated that the late singer’s assassination was being planned for a year, the report mentioned.

In an alleged TV interview from jail, Bishnoi had said that Brar had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of Vicky Muddukhera, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi alleged that the people involved in Muddukhera’s death were being shielded by the late singer, said reports.

Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab, on May 29, 2022, a day after Punjab government took back the security he was provided.

Police had identified Bishnoi as the main accused in June last year, a month after Moosewala’s killing and also identified four shooters. Two of the shooters arrested were found to be belonging to the Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi gang.

In recent past, Bishnoi had also given death threats to actor Salman Khan, stating that it’s his ‘life goal’. In an interview with ABP news in March, the gangster had said that Salman Khan was arrogant and his ego was bigger than that of Ravana.