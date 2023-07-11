Trends :PM Modi France VisitWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Accused of Sidhu Moose Wala Murder's, Lawrence Bishnoi's Health Worsens; Taken To Hospital

Accused of Sidhu Moose Wala Murder's, Lawrence Bishnoi's Health Worsens; Taken To Hospital

The gangster who was arrested last year on the charges of murder in the Sidhu Moose Wala killing had alleged that it was Goldy Brar who had killed the late singer, not him

Advertisement

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:15 IST

Bathinda, India

The gangster was rushed to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college. (File Photo: PTI)
The gangster was rushed to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college. (File Photo: PTI)

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was taken to the Faridkot medical college from Bathinda jail after his health condition worsened late on Monday.

Bishnoi has been moved from the emergency ward to another room under heavy security, a Hindustan Times report stated.

Previously, Bishnoi had denied his involvement in Moose Wala’s murder and had claimed that it was Goldy Brar who committed the murder. He had stated that the late singer’s assassination was being planned for a year, the report mentioned.

In an alleged TV interview from jail, Bishnoi had said that Brar had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of Vicky Muddukhera, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Punjab Police Says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘TV Interview’ Not Recorded Inside Jail

Bishnoi alleged that the people involved in Muddukhera’s death were being shielded by the late singer, said reports.

Moose Wala, was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab, on May 29, 2022, a day after Punjab government took back the security he was provided.

Police had identified Bishnoi as the main accused in June last year, a month after Moosewala’s killing and also identified four shooters. Two of the shooters arrested were found to be belonging to the Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi gang.

In recent past, Bishnoi had also given death threats to actor Salman Khan, stating that it’s his ‘life goal’. In an interview with ABP news in March, the gangster had said that Salman Khan was arrogant and his ego was bigger than that of Ravana.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • He made this threat days after his allegation that Khan had insulted his community by killing a blackbuck. He had asked the actor to visit their diety’s temple and seek apology for his act. The Ek Tha Tiger actor has been on Bishnoi’s radar for a long time now.

    Following these threats from Bishnoi, Salman Khan’s security was beefed up. The amount of security increased for the actor was based on the threat analysis results. The actor’s safety has been ensured by the security team.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 11:15 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 11:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App