Home » India » Active Covid Cases Decrease to 2,067

Active Covid Cases Decrease to 2,067

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,186). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 11:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,226 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. (Representational Image/PTI)

India has recorded 106 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,893 with one death being reported from Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,226 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 11:23 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 11:23 IST
