Active Covid Cases Dip to 2,555

India has logged 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,555 from 2,687, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll stood at 5,31,888, with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,462) The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,019 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.