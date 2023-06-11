Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Active Covid Cases in Country Decrease to 2,450

Active Covid Cases in Country Decrease to 2,450

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 11:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. (Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File)
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788).

    • The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 11:34 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 11:34 IST
    Read More