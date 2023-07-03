Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Active Covid Cases in Country Dip to 1,475

Active Covid Cases in Country Dip to 1,475

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 11:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,942 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. (Representational Image/PTI)
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,942 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. (Representational Image/PTI)

India has logged 44 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,908, the data updated at 8 am stated.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,325). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,942 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 11:05 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 11:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App