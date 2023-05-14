Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyNew Parliament BuildingBengaluru TrafficDelhi Weather
Home » India » Active Covid Cases in Country Dip to 15,515

Active Covid Cases in Country Dip to 15,515

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674) The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. (File Image/PTI)
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. (File Image/PTI)

India has logged 1,272 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths. While two deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674) The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 14, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 10:53 IST
Read More