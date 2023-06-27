Allahabad HC Raps Adipurush Makers, Asks If Those Who Put Disclaimer Consider Countrymen ‘Brainless’

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the makers of Adipurush film and asked if the people who put the disclaimer in the movie consider the countrymen and youth to be brainless.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also said why the tolerance level of a particular religion (referring to Hindus) was being put to the test by them, Live Law reported.

Commenting on the arguments of respondents that a disclaimer has been added to the movie, the bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh orally remarked, “Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana?"

If we close our eyes on this issue also, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, so will it be put to test," the bench further said, according to Live Law.

The bench was hearing two PILs against the movie exhibition and dialogues of Adipurush.

The High Court also noted that the CBFC should have done something while granting a certificate to the movie.

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack over its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters.

Several politicians have also demanded a ban on the movie.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ban the movie “Adipurush" Baghel had earlier alleged that an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in “Adipurush" and the Chhattisgarh Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demand so.

He alleged that some dialogues in the film are “objectionable and indecent" and questioned the “silence" of political parties which call themselves the custodian of religion, an apparent jibe at the BJP.