Adipurush Row: Manoj Muntashir Drops New Video, Recites Poem About Mahabharat’s Karna

Manoj Muntashir has been facing immense backlash on social media for the dialogues he wrote for Om Raut directorial Adipurush.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 08:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Manoj Muntashir drops cryptic video on social media amid Adipurush backlash.
Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has been facing criticism ever since the film’s release. Several people including Mukesh Khanna and Arun Govil among others have expressed disappointment with the dialogues of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Amid all this, Manoj recently took to Instagram and dropped a video in which he was seen reciting some lines from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem Rashmirathi.

The poem that Manoj shared narrates the story of Mahabharata’s Karna. It speaks about the time when Karna thought that he had no one to reply upon in the battlefield.

Interestingly, Manoj shared the video just a couple of days after he also penned down a note on Twitter which read, “People I considered my friends, abused me on social media, they abused my mother." He had also mentioned that even thought he wrote 4,000 dialogues for Adipurush, audience is offended just over five of them.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.

    • One particular scene which has been facing immense backlash from the audience is when Hanuman said in the movie, ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ during the lanka dahan sequence.

    Recently, Mukesh Khanna also criticised Adipurush director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for defending ‘their version of Ramayana’. “I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version," he told ANI.

    first published: June 21, 2023, 08:12 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 08:16 IST
