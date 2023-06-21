Adipurush Row: Manoj Muntashir Drops New Video, Recites Poem About Mahabharat’s Karna

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has been facing criticism ever since the film’s release. Several people including Mukesh Khanna and Arun Govil among others have expressed disappointment with the dialogues of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Amid all this, Manoj recently took to Instagram and dropped a video in which he was seen reciting some lines from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem Rashmirathi.

The poem that Manoj shared narrates the story of Mahabharata’s Karna. It speaks about the time when Karna thought that he had no one to reply upon in the battlefield.

Interestingly, Manoj shared the video just a couple of days after he also penned down a note on Twitter which read, “People I considered my friends, abused me on social media, they abused my mother." He had also mentioned that even thought he wrote 4,000 dialogues for Adipurush, audience is offended just over five of them.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.