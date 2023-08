Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO Shares First Glimpse Of Spacecraft Ahead of Launch to Study Sun | Details

After the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch India’s first space-based observatory called Aditya-L1 to study the Sun. The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency is planning to launch the sun mission on September 2 at 11.50 a.m. from Sriharikota spaceport.

ISRO, in a social media post, said that the spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — would be launched using a PSLV-C57 rocket. The agency also shared the first glimpse of the rocket that will carry the Aditya-L1 to space.

“PSLV-C57 carrying #AdityaL1 has been rolled out to the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota!! The launch is scheduled for Saturday, 2 Sept. at 11:50 AM IST! #ISRO," the space agency posted on X (formally Twitter).

Advertisement

The satellite, developed by U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, arrived at ISRO’s spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, earlier this month.

It will be placed in a halo orbit around the L1 point of the Sun-Earth system.

About ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Mission

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrange point), which is about 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth.

Advertisement

Lagrange Points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position, according to NASA. Lagrange points are named in honor of Italian-French mathematician Josephy-Louis Lagrange.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the corona — the outermost layers of the Sun — in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official said.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) is the lead institute for the development of Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) payload while Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, has developed the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) payload for the mission.

According to ISRO, VELC aims to collect the data for solving how the temperature of the corona can reach about a million degrees while the Sun’s surface itself stays just over 6000 degrees Centigrade.

Advertisement

Aditya-L1 can provide observations on the corona, and on the solar chromosphere using the UV payload and on the flares using the X-ray payloads. The particle detectors and the magnetometer payload can provide information on charged particles and the magnetic field reaching the halo orbit around L1.

A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any planets obstructing the view or causing eclipses, ISRO noted.

Objectives of Aditya-L1 Mission

Advertisement

The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are—