'Tapori Language.. Insult to Gods': Oppn Demands Apology From Filmmakers, BJP For 'Adipurush'

Om Raut’s recent release ‘Adipurush,’ which is based on the Sanskrit Epic Ramayana has drawn strong reactions from the Opposition parties for “insulting" the Hindu religion through its “tapori" language and poor depiction of gods.

Coming down heavily on the saffron party, the Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the movie for its shameful dialogues and insult to Hindu Gods portrayed in it.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that “Hindu religion has been insulted by the movie and that BJP leaders are propagating this.

“You will feel ashamed if you listen to the dialogues of this movie," Singh said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President JP Nadda should apologise.

Advertisement

“BJP is a party of ruffians and is also showing arrogance in religion. Narendra Modi ji, JP Nadda ji should apologise .BJP people neither belong to Lord Ram, nor belong to common people, nor are they of any use," Singh said.

He also slammed the filmmakers for using their imagination to change the facts in Ramayana.

“In this film, Mother Sita was stabbed on the basis of imagination. Will ‘Ramayana’ also be changed on the basis of imagination? BJP people are not the ones who believe in Hindu religion, they are the ones who destroy it," he said.

The AAP leader further claimed that the movie was made with the blessings of many chief ministers including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Advertisement

Congress has also criticized the movie by calling the language of the movie “tapori" and saying that this was an example of “business of religion."

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said that the author of Ramayana, imprinted a sweet, gentle and charming image of Siyaram on the minds and hears of the society and that this is the “the difference between religion and the business of religion."

Advertisement

“You will get cheap popularity on the strength of your sycophancy, big shows are also available, but lack of talent definitely comes in the way," she said.

“The writer who calls Hanuman ‘Tere Baap ki Jali’ is not only a squid, but the Hindu is also a very vulgar type," she added.

Shrinate said that unlike the movie, the 1987 Ramayana serial created by Ramanand Sagar communicated the great culture, tradition and moral values ​​of India.

Advertisement

But the movie, she adds, hurts the faith of crores of people with its “tapori language."

Joining the chorus, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the filmakers for the poor dialogue writing and asked them to apologise to the entire nation for shaming the great Hindu epic Ramayana.

Advertisement

“The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman."

It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable," she tweeted.

In another development, Hindu Sena filed a Writ petition against the film at the Delhi High Court. The body demanded that Adipurush shouldn’t be certified for public exhibition.

The petition further claimed that Adipurush ‘hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders\characters\figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner.’

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

Ever since its release, Adipurush, which was hailed as this year’s most anticipated release, has been badly trolled for improper dialogues and crass depiction of the Hindu mythological figures in it.

Some of the most criticised instances include a popular tale from Ramayana where Lord Hanumana sets Ravana’s Lanka on Fire. In the movie, the Lord is made to say, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

In another scene, a mythological character says, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge."