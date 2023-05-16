Afghanistan Embassy Official Rejects Envoy’s Allegations, Accuses Him of Looting Afghans in India

The fight between Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay and an Afghan official working at the mission, Qadir Shah, is out in the open.

The issue escalated after Mamundzay went public with a letter from the Afgan embassy stating that Shah wrote a letter to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) claiming that Ambassador Mamundzay is currently out of India on a personal trip and he has been appointed as Chargé d’Affaires until further orders.

Shah has now issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the embassy’s statement. He said he is an Afghan bureaucrat and is not affiliated with any political movement, apparently referring to the Taliban. Earlier, Mamundzay said Shah claimed to have been named “Chargé d’Affaires" by the Taliban.

Shah said Mamundzay has given one-sided, false, misleading, incredible and incorrect information from the Embassy address to all the media, including Indian media. He accused the Ambassador of looting the Afghans in India

“Insecured by the fact that Afghans in India are getting frustrated with him and have started to complain in Kabul, he has acted in a supremely irresponsible and unprofessional way and disclosed the internal documents of the Embassy. He should remember he is an official and not a politician or the “leadership" and should act like one. Without control from the center, he is running around like a wild horse, looting people, selling Afghan passports, visas and making money from NGO’s and other entities who are sending money for the Afghan people. He assumes that he is the only Afghan who needs money," read Shah’s letter.

Shah said this is an internal issue and should be resolved amongst us. “Creating false narratives and dragging media to assist in selling false narratives wouldn’t work for long. Truth will speak out eventually. And I would also request Media professionals to please verify before publishing any big news, at least of this magnitude. One irresponsible and unprofessional act to make headlines will only hurt common Afghan people and no one else. India has stood with us in these difficult times. Don’t spoil this goodwill for the benefit of one corrupt official," he said.