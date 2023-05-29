African National Held with One Kg of Heroine at Kochi Airport

Heroin weighing 1 kg was seized from an African national, who arrived at the Cochin international airport here on Monday, by DRI sleuths.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials caught Yvette Nahimana from Barundi, who reached the state from Nairobi in Kenya, by a flight via Sharjah.

After conducting preliminary tests, the contraband was identified as heroin, which was around one kg in quantity.

Interrogation of the woman is on, and the arrest will be recorded soon, they said.