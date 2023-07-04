After 2 Months of Closure, Schools in Violence-hit Manipur to Reopen From Wednesday

After two months of closure in the wake of violence, schools in Manipur are set to reopen on July 5. As per the announcement made by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, schools will initially be opened for classes 1 to 8.

According to official data from the Education Department, there are approximately 11,967 displaced students from classes 1 to 8 stationed in relief camps across different districts of Manipur, including both hills and valleys.

To facilitate their education in nearby feasible schools, the Education Department has deployed one nodal officer in each relief camp. Data collection has been ongoing through a Control Room manned by 24 officers since last month.

Director of Education L Nandakumar told CNN-News18 that 60.83% of the displaced students have already been admitted to the nearest feasible schools. The number is expected to increase as data from some relief camps are yet to be received. The department, through its nodal officers, has been encouraging students in the camps to seek admission to the nearest feasible schools.

Additionally, apart from textbooks, stationery, and sports items that are being distributed free of cost, the department is also processing the distribution of school bags.

Acknowledging that around 150 schools are currently occupied by relief camps and central forces, the director stated that instructions have been given to the concerned Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to arrange makeshift accommodations and explore alternative solutions to ensure the uninterrupted education process.

The main objective of reopening schools amidst the ongoing unrest is to prevent students from experiencing further learning loss and ensure a smooth academic career.

During the visit to Modern Primary School in Tera Lukram Leirak, Imphal West, the headmistress (in-charge), Kangabam Memcha, said that although the school had been abandoned for two months without any caretaker, the staff is determined to start classes from July 5.

A teacher from Keshamthong High School, Hijam Baby Devi, said that the ongoing unrest has greatly affected the students, causing setbacks in their education. However, with the government’s directive to reopen schools, the teachers are ready to do their best for the students who have been deprived of education for the past two months.

The Chief Minister has stated that the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 will be considered once the displaced families are shifted to pre-fabricated houses. In this regard, the Education Minister has held a meeting with six student bodies.