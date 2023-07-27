J&K: Muharram Procession Taken Out for First Time After 34 Years in Srinagar Amid Tight Security

For the first time in three decades, the Jammu and Kashmir government allowed the 8th Muharram procession through its traditional routes in Srinagar today. The processions were banned after the terrorism in the valley in the 90s.

Thousands of Shia mourners participated in the traditional procession from Gurubazar near the old city of Srinagar to the Dalgate area amid three tire security arrangements.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhur, has announced the decision while security forces went into a hurdle to discuss the security aspect of the procession.

People from all age groups were seen walking with the procession. Many have described allowing procession as “historic".

“Mohram procession has been another historic landmark in our continued march towards peace and stability. Shia brethren here are quoting it as a historic day in J&K History which is showing a situation at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing in the state," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

The police had deployed men at vulnerable spots and drones were seen in the skies, monitoring the procession as it passed through the city heart, Lal Chowk.

The police said, “Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the day, when the shadow of terrorism and petty politics of separatism made it impossible to hold such events, the procession was not taken out for the last 33 years in the aftermath of violence and arson during the event."

The procession in the 90s had led turned into an anti-India demonstration and every year clashes would take place between the police and mourners.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said that the administration stands by the Shia community and respects their sentiments. “For 34 years, the Muharram procession was banned on the traditional route. We respect the sentiments of Shia brethren and I assure the community that the administration will always stand by them. It is also the testimony to change and normalcy in J&K UT," he said.

“Today the entire world is witnessing the commitment and determination of the government to ensure a peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion and harmony in society," he added.

While walking with the procession, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that the smooth and peaceful conduct of the procession on Srinagar roads is one of the dividends of peace.

ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that this was a long pending demand of the community. “We took the meeting yesterday with all wings of the security forces. We have provided a three-tire security and it’s all peaceful. We deployed officers since early in the morning," Vijay said.