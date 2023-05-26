After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Veer Savarkar's Bust to be Unveiled in Mauritius on May 28

After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, the bust of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar — also known as Veer Savarkar — will be unveiled in the port Luis capital city Mauritius on May 28, Savarkar’s birth anniversary.

Maharashtra PWD minister Ravindra Chavan will attend the programme which will be graced by Prithviraj Singh Rupan, President of Mauritius, and Leladevi Dookun-Luchoomun, the Deputy Prime Minister. According to the PWD minister’s office, many Savarkar followers from different states of India will also remain present for the function.

This is the second-consecutive function where two icons of Maharashtra from different eras are being honoured by Mauritius. Earlier, in April, a 13-feet-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the premises of Maharashtra Bhavan. The latest function will mark the beginning of ‘Veer Savarkar Global Summit’ with the aim to spread the work, literature and thoughts of the freedom fighter.

Speaking to News18, Ranjeet Savarkar, grandson of Veer Savarkar, said: “We are really happy to hear that a bust of Savarkar will be unveiled in a country like Mauritius by the President. Many people across the globe are accepting Savarkar’s thought and teachings. He always said he was not against any religion but if someone is against their religion, he will give a befitting answer. Savarkar had also said that Hindus of India should go out in other centres, spread the teachings of Hindu religion and tell the world about the beauty of Hinduism. He was also of the opinion that Hindus should progress in other countries and make the motherland proud."

According to minister Ravindra Chavan’s office, after the event, he will interact with his counterparts in Mauritius and hold a dialogue on road and infrastructure development. Chavan will also hold talks regarding industrialists investing in the state of Maharashtra. ​