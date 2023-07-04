Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
After Escaping from Father's Sexual Abuse, 13-year-old Girl Raped by 2 Men on Pretext of Rescuing Her

On June 26, police lodged a report after a man alleged his 13-year-old daughter had been missing from home since June 22

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 22:25 IST

Kota, India

The three accused would be produced before a court later in the day on Tuesday. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually abused by her 68-year-old father, was later allegedly gang-raped by two others on the pretext of rescuing the minor from her father, Baran Police said on Tuesday.

All three accused have been arrested and would be produced before a court later on Tuesday, they said.

On June 26, police lodged a report after a man alleged his 13-year-old daughter had been missing from home since June 22.

When she was rescued by police on June 30, the girl told them that her father had been sexually abusing her for around a year and a half and had also threatened her with life if she spoke to anyone about it. Her mother had died around five years back and she had been living with her father since then, she told police.

Later, the minor came in contact with a 29-year-old man, who took her with him on June 22 on the pretext of rescuing the girl from her father, police said. But the man, along with a friend, raped her several times, they said.

On the basis of statements by the minor, police lodged a case of rape under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused father and a separate case of gang rape against the two men, a police officer said.

    • The police arrested the three accused on Monday evening after initial investigation and medical examination of the survivor, the officer said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

    The three accused would be produced before a court later in the day on Tuesday, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 21:32 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 22:25 IST
