After Govt’s Inaction, Andhra Villagers Build Bridge Using Their Own Money

In the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, there is a village named Annavaram. It has been facing a persisting issue for years — until very recently when it was solved by the villagers themselves. The village, which falls under the Chodavaram gram panchayat, has a rook that needs to be crossed, especially while travelling to and from Raiwada. Under typical conditions, there isn’t much water in the rook, making it easy to cross. It gets flooded during the rainy season, making it very difficult to cross to the other side. The villagers of Annavaram had been urging for action to be taken regarding it for years now. They have been requesting local political leaders to build a bridge over the rook. Some years back, construction of a bridge had started; but a change in government stalled the project and left the place in worse shape than it was.

Electricity poles were the only thing to hold on while crossing the area and it has led to fatal accidents in the past, with villagers falling over or getting electrocuted. Seeing the apathy of the local political leaders towards the situation, some dutiful youths from the village came forward to take the matter into their own hands. They decided to fund the construction of the bridge themselves with their own money. Amy Srinu, Pechchetty Naidu, Gutala Piedraju, Pulleti Shankar, Arjuna, Bujji, Nemala Naidu, Erramshetty Chinna and Pulleti Gangadhar contributed together to pay for the completion of the bridge.

When 40 female agricultural workers saw their tenacity, they volunteered to assist them in their tasks. With monetary support and manual labour issues sorted out, the youth completed building a bridge over the rook in Annavaram village. Everyone is praising the work done by them in a way that shames politicians, political parties and government officials by building a bridge with their funds.