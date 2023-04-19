Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » After Home Ministry's Complaint, CBI Registers FIR Against Oxfam India, its Officials for FCRA Violation

After Home Ministry's Complaint, CBI Registers FIR Against Oxfam India, its Officials for FCRA Violation

The CBI's FIR is based on a complaint which alleged that though Oxfam India's FCRA registration ceased, it planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to channelise funds

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Oxfam India and its office-bearers have been booked for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The CBI conducted searches at Oxfam India’s office in the national capital.

The CBI’s FIR is based on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry which alleged that though Oxfam India’s FCRA registration ceased, it planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to channelise funds.

“From the email found during IT survey by the CBDT it appears that the Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of the Oxfam India which shows payment of Rs 12.71 lakh to the CPR in the F.Y. 2019-20…," the complaint has alleged.

According to the complaint, the organisation got FCRA registration to carry out social activities but payment made to CPR through its associates or employees in the form of commission — professional or technical services — is not in the line with its stated objectives.  “This is a violation of section 8 & 12(4) of the FCRA 2010," it alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: April 19, 2023, 20:56 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 23:12 IST
