After India's Request, Nepal Agrees to Alert All Borders, Airports to Find Amritpal Singh | Exclusive

After the fugitive Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh reportedly crossed into Nepal last week, the Hindu Kingdom’s government on Tuesday said that it will do the needful to help India catch him, including alerting all borders and airports.

According to CNN-News18‘s exclusive sources, the Nepalese government has agreed to abide with India’s request to assist in finding the Waris Punjab De leader.

“We have received request from Indian authorities about an absconding fugitive. We have some queries and we have asked our counterparts about that and we will do the needful including alerts on all borders including airports," top Nepal government sources told us.

This comes after the Indian embassy in Kathmandu urged the Nepalese government to prevent the escape of Amritpal to a third country.

In a letter, dated on March 25, the embassy wrote, “Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal and the esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration Government of Nepal not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal using Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission."

The letter also mentioned his personal attributes: age- 30 years, complexion- fair wheatish, height- above 6ft.

The embassy has sent the letter to the Department of Consular Services, requesting the arrest of Singh if he tries to flee Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake documents.

Amritpal still on the run

Since the Punjab police crackdown on March 18, Amritpal, leader of the group Waris Punjab De, has managed to evade arrest and remains untraceable.

This action by authorities occurred three weeks after the separatist and his armed supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to free an arrested individual.

Like a sequence out of a celluloid thriller, switching vehicles and changing appearances, Amritpal escaped the police in Jalandhar on March 18.

The Punjab Police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal and eight of his associates, who are currently incarcerated in Dibrugarh Jail.

They have been charged with several criminal offences, including spreading disharmony among classes, attempted murder, attacking police personnel, and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

